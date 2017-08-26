Shoprite sees Eastern Europe as potential market

"We will always test the depth of the water with both feet. So we are not going to do a major acquisition and then put all our eggs into that basket, because if it fails then the company fails," he said.

"But we get a lot of proposals all across the world from smaller, family-owned companies of about 20 or 30 stores and those are attractive and we will consider those."

Engelbrecht, who recently went to Poland to meet property developers, said that country was just one of many Eastern European countries that Shoprite would consider expanding into.

The Shoprite Group, which has more than 2689 stores in 15 countries across Africa, has managed to buck the trend that is hurting many of its industry peers. This week it reported an 11.6% rise in trading profit to R8-billion, with turnover up 8.4% to R141-billion, for the 53 weeks ended July 2.

And to add salt to the wounds of its competitors, the group also reported that 6027 new positions had been filled in the past year, bringing the number of people it employs to 143802 - the largest private sector employer in South Africa.

Syd Vianello, an independent retail analyst, commenting on the group's interest in Eastern Europe, said: "If they are going to go there, they are not going to go on their own. They are not going to do like they did in India or Egypt - open a store from scratch and see how it goes.