Massmart not a priority as Walmart focuses on global issues

When Walmart first caught Massmart in its net it was with the intention of chasing new business throughout Africa, but six years on the US retail giant has bigger fish to fry.

One of these is defending market share in the US against the advance of e-commerce retailer Amazon, which is planning floating warehouses, drone deliveries and voice-shopping capabilities for its customers.

It is perhaps no surprise then that when the world's largest retailer reported on its second-quarter results earlier this month, it celebrated a 60% boost in online transactions but made no mention of expanding its operations in Africa.

"In the context of trying to take on Amazon in the US with giant airship warehouses, powering ahead in the Chinese market or implementing a recovery at Asda in the UK, opening a couple of Game stores in Ghana suddenly seems slightly less of a strategic imperative," said Bryan Roberts, global insight director at TCC Global in London.