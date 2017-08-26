Hungry Americans flying high on jumbo chicken wings

Chicken wings aren't just for football fans anymore. Americans are eating so many that their appetite is sending prices to a record and helping lift profits for poultry processors.

"Food service traffic and demand in the US remain below pre-recession levels, but demand from and the popularity of local chain concepts and restaurants that focus on wings are offsetting reduced traffic at casual dining restaurants," Sanderson Farms said in its third-quarter earnings statement.

Jumbo chicken wing prices rose to a record this month as supplies were eaten up as quickly as they could be produced, according to market research firm Urner Barry.

Along with the rising number of sites for themed US chains such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, a rising number of pizza restaurants, grocers and convenience stores are selling the items, say the market researchers. The number of Buffalo Wild Wings locations, which includes franchises and the company's R Taco and Pizza Rev restaurants, have almost trebled in the past decade, while Wingstop has almost doubled.

Customers can order wings with their pizza from Domino's and pick up wings for dinner while shopping for groceries.

A 40% increase in jumbo wing prices during the quarter helped Sanderson, the third-largest US chicken processor, top analysts' average profit and sales estimates during the fiscal third quarter. Jumbo wings are "at all-time highs", said Russ Whitman, vice-president at Urner Barry.

Sanderson earnings were $5.09 a share for the three months through July on net sales of $931.9-million, the company said.

That topped the average of $4.18 a share on $908.4-million in revenue, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

- Bloomberg