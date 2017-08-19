Two at the wheel steer Standard Bank out of trouble

What's a bank to do when it is selling off international assets while at the same time having to stave off rising competition in its domestic market?

If it cannot divide its chief executive in two, it puts two people at the helm.

Now in its fifth year, that is the solution Standard Bank tried when it appointed Sim Tshabalala and Ben Kruger as joint CEOs to succeed Jacko Maree. It's a decision that seems to be bearing fruit.

Since their appointment in March 2013, the 154-year-old bank's share has risen more than 40%, outperforming some of its main rivals. Barclays Africa declined 5.4% and Nedbank is only 14.19% higher over that period.

FirstRand, with its almost 77% appreciation, and Stellenbosch-based Capitec, with its more than 342% climb, are the only two with better figures.

"It's the outcome of the disciplined execution of a long-term strategy," Tshabalala said this week. "Ben and I followed Jacko Maree as the CEOs, and Jacko always used to say we are stewards and beneficiaries of a long-range strategy which was formulated in the 1980s."

Tshabalala and Kruger tweaked that strategy to navigate the once far-flung organisation through the reduction of its international emerging-market footprint to focus on Africa. Under the pair's leadership the bank has also had to try to slow down the loss of market share over the past decade to the banking success story that is Capitec.

Rugby teams too

Since its establishment in 2001, PSG-controlled Capitec has attracted 8.6-million retail customers, compared with Standard Bank's 12 million at the end of June.

Dual CEOs are not unheard of in the banking industry. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch used the structure at various points. Luxury goods holding company Richemont until recently also had two chief executives and chemicals company Sasol is led by Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell.

Even rugby teams have introduced shared captaincies to tread difficult water, so when Tshabalala and Kruger were asked by Standard Bank's board to work together, Tshabalala was not unfamiliar with the idea. For Tshabalala the move made sense, given the size and complexity of Standard Bank's operations.

"That usually happens when you have a structure where there are lots of subsidiaries, lots of businesses and lots of travel," he said.

"The PRA [Prudential Regulatory Authority] in the United Kingdom wants to see the group chief executive. In Nigeria the nature of the issues we were dealing with - the authorities and the client - wanted to see the CEO. Our relationship with [our] important shareholder ICBC [Industrial and Commercial Bank of China] needs a CEO."