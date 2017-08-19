My time's up, says Lehohla

Statistics South Africa head Pali Lehohla is stepping down and will leave the organisation at the end of October.

Lehohla is the longest-serving statistician-general in the country's history since the demise of apartheid and he departs after 34 years with the organisation, of which 17 years were at the helm.

Recently there have been concerns about his tenure, with speculation that he had been unable to secure an extension on his contract and was operating without one.

On Friday, after breaking the news of his departure to staff in an e-mail, he said: "My contract is coming to an end. I'm not resigning, time is up."

A recruitment process has begun.

Credibility of data

His latest contract was for 22 months ending in October this year after his previous five-year contract expired in 2015.

Lehohla was the director of statistics in the former homeland Bophuthatswana during the apartheid era.

In the e-mail to staff, he said: "The search for a new SG begins this Sunday and in time I should be able to brief the organisation."

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said Lehohla's departure was not linked to concerns about the "credibility of the data obtained from Stats SA" .

Lehohla did not confirm whether or not he was headed for another position in government. "Well, we are discussing. I'm sure I still have a lot of poison in my head."