National Consumer Commission probes time-share points 'scam'

When holidaymakers began making submissions this week before an inquiry set up to investigate the local time-share industry, the burning issue was the purchase of points that are redeemable for holidays.

The inquiry, launched this year by the National Consumer Commission, aims to resolve consumer complaints against some of the major players in the time-share industry.

"Points, bottom line, are a scam. Points are worth a big fat zero," self-employed Ebrahim Mayet said when he made his submission.

Conventional time-share ownership is the payment of a capital amount and annual fees to useholiday accommodation for a period of the year, usually measured in fixed weeks.

Recently more companies offer an alternative in which individuals may purchase points, also for a lump sum and fees. These can be redeemed for a stay at any of the company's associated destinations. According to the Vacation Ownership Association of Southern Africa, the industry mouthpiece, your number of points might translate into better accommodation and trips. But, said consumer commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed, the points system was a quagmire. "What are these points and how does the allocation happen? ... If [consumers] do resell to the company or an agent, it is of such little value that it is not worth being sold."

Voasa said an incorrect understanding of time-share or the points system as appreciating property investments was a major challenge. Spokesman Alex Bosch said: "It is not a financial asset and it is important to firstly purchase a model [or] product that suits your lifestyle and thereafter to fully understand how to get the maximum benefit."

The association and its member companies will respond to consumers' allegations when it appears before the inquiry panel.

One family spent around R70 000 on points and fees in the past five years without going on one holiday due to low availability.

The commission is to engage companies and consumers for a clear regulatory framework to govern the R3.5-billion industry.

According to a 2016 study by the American Resort Development Association's International Foundation, South Africa was among the top eight out of 18 countries where acquisitions of vacation ownership from new sales was strong. South Africa was ranked fourth in terms of future purchase interest.