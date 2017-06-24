Reckless loan relief a benefit of debt review

Debt counselling might not work for everyone, but if done properly it does uncover cases of reckless lending and the greed of some credit providers. If your debt was granted recklessly, it can be set aside by the courts.

The effectiveness of debt counselling and its cost to overindebted consumers are under the spotlight as parliament's portfolio committee on trade and industry considers a debt-relief policy to address South Africa's chronic level of overindebtedness.

Government's proposed debt-relief policy aims to give chronically overindebted consumers who have no way of escaping their debt the opportunity of a fresh start.

Before a briefing on the proposed policy last week, members of the committee expressed disquiet on hearing some of the fees charged in debt counselling, including the debt counsellor's restructuring fee, which can be as much as R6,000 before VAT.

Debt-counselling fees are set by the National Credit Regulator in terms of a non-binding guideline. In other words, the regulator recommends what debt counsellors can charge, but the fees are not set in law.

Introduced by the National Credit Act in 2007, debt counselling provides overindebted consumers an alternative to debt administration and sequestration, both of which have significant limitations. Sequestration results in the loss of assets, while debt administration is hugely expensive and only for people with debts of less than R50,000.

There is no limit to the amount of debt a consumer can take into debt counselling and it's aimed at ensuring that you keep your assets such as your house.

Debt counselling is not without its problems, but Katherine Gibson, chief director of financial sector conduct at the National Treasury, told MPs that didn't mean it should be scrapped.

More overindebted consumers needed help, which was why a debt-relief policy is on the table. Only 2.5% of consumers with impaired credit reports are in debt counselling. An impaired credit report can be an indication of overindebtedness.

In terms of the debt-relief proposal made by the Treasury, different solutions are offered for different categories of distressed borrowers.

For example, to provide relief to indigent people earning less than R3,500 a month, the government could:

Consolidate all the consumer's debts, slash all fees, charges and interest, and apply a 20% debt servicing to income ratio ceiling, payable over three years, and extinguish the rest on a pro rata basis. In other words, a consumer who earns R3,000 a month would be required to pay no more than R600 a month towards their debts for three years, after which each credit provider still owed money would have to write off debt in line with the percentage of total debt owing;

Extinguish aggregate debt up to a certain ceiling, for example R2,000, on a pro rata basis; or

Extinguish all debt.

The extinguishing of debt should apply only to unsecured loans, with a focus on no-income or low-income groups, as they could not afford debt counselling, Gibson said.

This is one of the proposed guiding principles for debt relief.

Another was the promotion of responsible lending and borrowing, she said. The intention of the policy is to disincentivise reckless lending and incentivise secured lending over unsecured lending, especially for homes. The promotion of responsible borrowing requires behaviour change, and borrowing for capital growth rather than consumption, and within affordable and sustainable limits.