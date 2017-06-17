Proudly American - but with a twist of Russia

SMIRNOFF has released a new ad campaign that makes fun of Donald Trump's alleged links with Russia.

In billboards spotted in the US, the vodka brand boasts that it is "Made in America".

"But we'd be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath," the advert states.

Smirnoff Vodka, owned by British drinks giant Diageo, was founded in Moscow by Pyotr Arsenievich Smirnov. The family fled the country during the October Revolution in 1917.

The advert apparently mocks the US president, whose campaign is being investigated by the FBI and congressional committees over Russia's meddling in the US election.

Trump spoke out last week about the investigations and the firing of FBI director James Comey, saying he would be happy to give his account of events to a special counsel. He insisted he never asked Comey to swear personal loyalty, directly contradicting the latter's sworn testimony.

Senate intelligence committee member Chuck Schumer challenged the president to "step up" and testify under oath before Congress.

The vodka advert was widely praised on social media.

"This is how you capitalise on current affairs," one tweeted. Another said: "Brutal Smirnoff ... I'm glad Leo Tolstoy and Anton Chekhov failed to shut you down."

