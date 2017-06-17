Residential and business property on offer

BUYERS with an eye for a unique and impressive property should not miss the auction presented by Van's Auctioneers on June 22 at 11am. This property in the Roodeplaat area, Pretoria, can satisfy the needs of buyers looking for an upmarket residence, as well as business people in search of a commercial/industrial property.

The house boasts an impressive 1924m2 of luxurious improvements, and the size of the stand is about 1.2ha. The double storey house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a heated swimming pool.