Residential and business property on offer

BUYERS with an eye for a unique and impressive property should not miss the auction presented by Van's Auctioneers on June 22 at 11am. This property in the Roodeplaat area, Pretoria, can satisfy the needs of buyers looking for an upmarket residence, as well as business people in search of a commercial/industrial property.
The house boasts an impressive 1924m2 of luxurious improvements, and the size of the stand is about 1.2ha. The double storey house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a heated swimming pool.
Further features include a detached entertainment area and trophy room, three lock-up garages, carports for four vehicles, a gym, store rooms, a borehole and much more. This is truly an impressive house.
The industrial stand is just above 4ha in size, with improvements of about 1902m2. It features four large double volume stores, two double volume warehouses with offices, three other stores, a flat, double garage, staff accommodation and more.
A vacant stand of more than 1ha, with entrance gate and fencing, completes the package.
A subdivision into the three parts has been approved and is in the process of being registered. The three parts will first be offered separately, and then jointly as one lot.
Interested buyers are invited to contact Van's Auctioneers at 086 111 8267 or visit its website, Facebook page or any of its other social media.
