Radio is the 'Swiss army knife' that should be included in every marketing mix

Celebrating 100 years of radio in SA, the recent Radio Marketing Masterclass offered marketers a realistic overview of the historical and current landscapes of radio listenership, locally and globally.

Hosted by MC Siya Sangweni on February 29, this hybrid workshop — watch the recording below — was sponsored by Arena Events, in partnership with Financial Mail Redzone, the Telkom Radio Awards, Radio Always, NAB and the SABC.

Telkom CMO Gugu Mthembu, delivering the welcome address, paid homage to radio as “a timeless medium”, which has remained impactful and pervasive in its reach. Like Telkom, radio has been connecting communities for a century, offering marketers “accurate segmentation in data which is important in a country as diverse as ours”, said Mthembu.

Segmentation data remains imperative for marketers in creating tailor-made messaging that resonates with audiences across the demographic spectrum. Concluding her address, Mthembu assured audiences of the formidability and adaptability of radio in surviving technology advances that have threatened its existence, such as video and podcasts.