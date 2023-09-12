‘Have the courage to lead with intensity and consistency’
Everlytic’s women leaders share their wisdom on what it takes to thrive in the tech industry
At a time when women hold only 23% of tech jobs in SA, Everlytic, the country's largest digital messaging platform, has a majority of women leaders. And as they rise, they’re uplifting others.
Their mentorship was strongly felt during Women’s Month as they explained what leadership means to them and shared career advice for other women in tech.
On August 11, some of them attended an event to encourage bravery among learners who are part of the Girls in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programme, in collaboration with the Melisizwe Computer Lab Project. The event was held at Webber Wentzel in Sandton, and a key theme that emerged was the need for a supportive community among women, who leave the door to opportunities open for others.
Five of Everlytic’s women leaders shared their advice on succeeding in the tech industry. Louise Krog, executive head of sales & marketing, encouraged women not to shy away from failure as it is unavoidable.
“Continue to lean into being better tomorrow and you will win the day, then the week, month, and finally the year,” said Krog.
Always remember that you are the only person who can define your ability and limitations. Shine like the diamond you were born to beNazeerah Khan, head of technical and customer support, Everlytic
Similarly, Wilene van Greunen, head of client services, emphasised the importance of focusing on the long game. “Be an infinite player who does not just strive to win or excel, but to persevere and outlast. Our successes are embedded in tough and challenging times — have the courage to lead with intensity and consistency.”
Courage can be found when one feels supported, and Cristelle Snyman, marketing manager, urged aspiring women in tech to look for like-minded women to help and mentor them. “When you find the right mentors, it makes it much easier to learn from your mistakes and to never give up,” said Snyman.
It’s this never-give-up spirit and strength of women that leads Nazeerah Khan, head of technical and customer support, to advise: “Always remember that you are the only person who can define your ability and limitations. Shine like the diamond you were born to be.”
Zuraida Smail, head of channel sales, believes women should embrace their femininity. “Understand your industry, have balance in your life and — most importantly — don’t put anything off that should and can be done today. Stay focused on your goals.”
To learn more from these women leaders, visit the Everlytic blog on www.everlytic.com.
This article was sponsored by Everlytic.