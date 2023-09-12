‘Have the courage to lead with intensity and consistency’

At a time when women hold only 23% of tech jobs in SA, Everlytic, the country's largest digital messaging platform, has a majority of women leaders. And as they rise, they’re uplifting others.

Their mentorship was strongly felt during Women’s Month as they explained what leadership means to them and shared career advice for other women in tech.

On August 11, some of them attended an event to encourage bravery among learners who are part of the Girls in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programme, in collaboration with the Melisizwe Computer Lab Project. The event was held at Webber Wentzel in Sandton, and a key theme that emerged was the need for a supportive community among women, who leave the door to opportunities open for others.

Five of Everlytic’s women leaders shared their advice on succeeding in the tech industry. Louise Krog, executive head of sales & marketing, encouraged women not to shy away from failure as it is unavoidable.

“Continue to lean into being better tomorrow and you will win the day, then the week, month, and finally the year,” said Krog.