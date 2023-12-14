Unlocking secrets of the best-performing education emails

Brand communication in the education sector is highly competitive, but Everlytic’s new marketing report shares strategies to ensure emails stand out.

The report titled “The Language of Learning: How to Optimise Your Education Emails” is a handy resource to guide marketers as it’s packed with proven insights into how education emails can build trust, boost a sense of authority, and encourage engagement.

As SA's largest digital messaging platform, Everlytic knows the power of email marketing, which is an increasingly important channel for communicating to parents and students in the education industry.

For perspective, more than 110-million education- and training-themed marketing emails were sent through Everlytic’s bulk communication and automation platform in 2022.