Revolutionising marketing strategies for better returns

The challenge for many businesses is how to bridge the gap between their often substantial marketing investment and the modest returns in sales conversions. It’s a challenge that underscores the disconnect between resources spent on generating leads and the actual sales achieved, highlighting the need for a strategic overhaul in marketing approaches.
In this context, the role of clear, actionable key performance indicators (KPIs) becomes evident. By meticulously measuring and tracking each lead's journey from initial contact to final sale, organisations can illuminate the paths through which the leads are being lost, and can gain insight into why conversions are not occurring at expected rates. These KPIs serve not just as metrics but as beacons guiding the refinement of marketing strategies to emphasise quality over quantity, ensuring that every marketing effort is an investment towards enhancing sales conversions in this digitally transformed landscape.
Establishing clear, actionable KPIs is a nuanced task, often marked by a series of intricate challenges that many chief marketing officers (CMOs) grapple with. While there are numerous hurdles in this process, there are a few key areas that are particularly impactful:
● Fragmented approach to marketing strategy
Many organisations fail to implement a comprehensive strategy that spans the entire customer lifecycle, from initial awareness to long-term loyalty. This gap in a unified, end-to-end approach limits their ability to make meaningful progress in leveraging data for business growth.
● Lack of data integration and centralisation
In many organisations data is siloed across different departments. Without a centralised system to integrate this data, it becomes challenging to develop comprehensive KPIs that reflect the overall performance of the organisation.
● Data quality and reliability issues
It’s difficult to establish KPIs that can be trusted to guide decision-making if the data is of poor quality or is unreliable. Data quality issues can stem from inaccurate data collection methods, outdated systems or poor data entry practices.
● Inadequate data analysis tools and expertise
The absence of sophisticated analytical tools and skilled analysts makes it difficult to extract meaningful insights from large datasets.
Overcoming these challenges is crucial to cultivating a culture of data maturity and marketing maturity where data informs every decision and leads to tangible results. True data-driven decision-making requires an in-depth analysis rather than a superficial glance. This means personalising communication strategies, optimising engagement frequencies and channels and dynamically adapting tactics based on the data being generated.
Get this right and an organisation is able to not only collect data but also to interpret and act on it in a way that drives continuous improvement and growth.
A fundamental issue preventing CMOs from overcoming these challenges is the typical client-agency relationship, where the focus is often narrowly placed on initial lead generation, such as converting website traffic into contact form submissions. Once this objective is achieved, the agency's responsibility frequently ends, leaving the business with the sole responsibility for the conversion of these leads.
This fragmented approach is like trying to solve a puzzle without seeing the whole picture, limiting the ability to create a cohesive and effective marketing strategy that is aligned with the company’s broader goals.
In contrast, a more holistic approach is to promote a full immersion in the marketing process that encompasses the entire spectrum, from building initial awareness to nurturing interest and consideration, driving conversions and fostering repeat purchases, customer loyalty and advocacy.
To ensure that the solution delivers its intended value well beyond the initial implementation, it’s essential that the development process is undertaken in close collaboration with business owners. This partnership model guarantees that the resulting strategies and technological solutions are not just tailored to the unique needs and objectives of the business but are also seamlessly integrated into its day-to-day operations.
This kind of collaborative effort between partners and business owners cultivates a sense of ownership and accountability, ensuring that the adopted solutions evolve as integral components of the business’s strategy for sustained growth and customer engagement.
The journey from an ocean of untapped data to a constellation of guiding insights is not just a technical challenge; it’s a strategic one that requires a deep understanding of both marketing and data analytics. This moment presents a pivotal opportunity for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies, leveraging data not just as a resource but as a cornerstone of strategic decision-making.
By embracing this challenge, companies can transform data into a powerful asset, charting a course towards tangible, quantifiable business success.
Revolutionising marketing strategies for better returns
Deep understanding of marketing and data analytics is needed for data to be turned into useful insights
Juan Venter is a solution architect at EXAH.
The big take-out:
Businesses that leverage data not just as a resource but as a cornerstone of strategic decision-making across the entire sales cycle will transform data into a powerful asset.
