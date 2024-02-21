HYBRID EVENT | Tune into radio and elevate your marketing game

In the dynamic landscape of shifting economies and evolving media choices, seize the moment to explore the unparalleled potential of radio.

Hosted in celebration of 100 years of radio in SA, the inaugural Radio Marketing Masterclass is designed to help local marketers unlock the true power of radio advertising.

During this interactive hybrid event, you'll discover the importance of radio as a stand-alone channel and learn to integrate it seamlessly into your media mix for maximum impact.

Find out how partnerships can help push the boundaries with what you can do in radio, and how current and future innovation is changing the way advertisers can and should use radio.

Hosted by MC Siya Sangweni, the Radio Marketing Masterclass will feature numerous experts:

Deirdre King, MD of Jacaranda FM (Radio Always);

Lundi Khoisan Cavernelis, programme officer at Tuks FM 107.2;

Charonike Nel, music scheduler and breakfast presenter at Groot FM;

at Groot FM; Gugu Mthembu, CMO of Telkom;

Dashni Vilakazi , MD of The Mediashop;

Sibusiso Gumbi, head of marketing at the SABC;

Johan van Rooyen, GM of radio strategy at the SABC; and

Simmi Areff, head of podcasts at Arena Holdings.

This free event is brought to you by Arena Events, in partnership with Financial Mail Redzone, the Telkom Radio Awards, Radio Always, NAB and the SABC.