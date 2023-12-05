Ogilvy South Africa and Carling Black Label win Partnership of the Year at 2023 AdFocus Awards. Picture: Supplied
The Partnership of the Year category was the most popular in this year’s AdFocus Awards, which speaks volumes about the importance of agency-client relationships. This year’s winner is a relationship that has endured for more than four decades, and despite some low moments, its strength has never wavered.
What makes the Ogilvy South Africa and Carling Black Label relationship stand out, agreed the judges, is that it’s bigger than any one person, with agency and client sharing a common understanding of the brand and how to continue evolving the brand proposition.
Ogilvy South Africa’s partnership with Carling Black Label goes back 41 years when the agency was tasked by the brand’s owner, South African Breweries (SAB), to secure a meaningful place for the brand in the hearts of South Africans.
In 2008, the brand and agency launched the positioning of “Champion Men Deserve Champion Beer”, which has been shaped and evolved ever since. This resulted in a long-lasting strategic platform that has stayed relevant with changing consumers and society, while also helping Carling become the biggest-selling beer in South Africa.
One highlight of this evolving platform was the introduction of the #NoExcuse platform, alongside a shift in society with regard to toxic masculinity. The platform aimed to directly shine a light on intimate partner violence in South Africa, where one in three women face abuse each year. In its first year, the brand reached 38-million people with its message and recorded an increase in women willing to report intimate partner violence and in men committing to stand against intimate partner violence. In parallel, the campaign also resulted in a significant increase in brand equity, achieving the highest recorded brand equity score in the brand’s history. This accelerated Carling Black Label to the No 1 spot for brand power in the entire beer category.
Arné Rust, brand director for Carling Black Label, says: “Marketers often discuss the bravery required to create exceptional work. What is less frequently mentioned is the trust essential for being brave. True courage emerges when you have unwavering trust in yourself and your team, empowering you to push the limits. Carling Black Label and Ogilvy share a level of trust that I have not encountered in any other brand or company, and I take great pride in the legacy we have built together.”
He adds that alongside the powerful work that has been produced, the brand has also experienced impressive levels of sales growth with its brand affinity and brand power scores at their highest yet, putting Carling in the top spot in brand power.
SAB and Ogilvy have a rich and enduring partnership, which has shaped the brand's trajectory and made a positive impact on cultural issues resonating with our country.
“The power of partnership is brewed from a blend of respect, trust and a relentless focus on the brand. Our partnership with Carling Black Label is rooted in creating meaningful and impactful work,” says Vicki Buys, MD for Ogilvy in Cape Town. “It’s more than just business; it’s the art of crafting memorable narratives, ensuring the next chapter is poised for success, and amplifying the harmony of our shared story.”
Ogilvy and Carling Black Label’s collaborative efforts have not only yielded market-leading results for the brand in challenging conditions but also garnered widespread acclaim for their work. At Cannes, the largest creative awards in the world, this includes a Grand Prix and 2 Golds, alongside multiple recognition at the Loeries, Effies, Bookmarks, Assegais, Clios, New Generation, One Show, and Creative Circle awards shows.
“I am incredibly proud that our collaboration with Carling Black Label has been recognised by the AdFocus Awards and our industry peers,” says Pete Case, CEO and creative chair of Ogilvy South Africa. “It’s wonderful to work with a client who recognises the power of creativity to create not just business impact, but also to make a positive impact on the society that its consumers live in. We are very fortunate to have that relationship with Carling Black Label. What makes this an extra special journey is that we’ve managed to continue this close bond despite many changes over the years of the client leadership. The true impact of our partnership is seen in our work, with Carling winning the Grand Effie this year, for the most effective marketing campaign in South Africa.”
Johanna McDowell, the managing partner of Scopen Africa and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Co, the sponsor of the Partnership of the Year Award, says winning the Grand Effie in 2022 was the ultimate demonstration of the continued success of this long partnership.
“A client that is willing to take risks and be controversial for a very good cause shows great faith in the ability of its agency who, in turn, was willing to work really hard to implement such a strong idea. The level of trust in this relationship is unmatched.”
