Virtual production pushes filming to the next level in SA

Virtual production used to be a term used in big Hollywood productions such as Batman, The Jungle Book and The Mandalorian.

With increased access to the technology, it has started moving to smaller productions, including TV series, commercials and music videos.

And now, local companies such as Breadbin Productions are pioneering the way forward for SA by bringing virtual production to our doorstep.

What started out of necessity during Covid became a saving grace for Breadbin, which pivoted towards new ways of filmmaking to keep the lights on.

Garon Campbell, director and founder of Breadbin Productions, says they offered clients an alternative to Zoom webinars by providing them with grandiose stages and lavish awards venues filmed entirely in a 4x5m green screen studio.

“The clients could experience the final show live throughout the filming process and, as you can imagine, this quickly became a game changer,” says Campbell.