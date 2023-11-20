A seamless, cohesive approach to campaigns

What does a single, specialist services agency such as Ebony+Ivory offer?

Expertise in all aspects of advertising

This includes strategy, creative, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production, reputation and crisis management, events and activation, social and digital, implementation and measurement.

Having all these services under one umbrella allows for a co-ordinated and cohesive approach to campaigns, which is essential for success.

Ebony+Ivory works with a brand's marketing team to develop a comprehensive advertising strategy that aligns to the overall business goals and objectives and ensures a seamless and co-ordinated delivery of that strategy.

Advertising campaigns require a significant investment of time and money, especially when managing multiple campaigns across various media channels.

As a specialist services agency, Ebony+Ivory manages all aspects of the campaign, from concept to execution, effectively freeing up the CMO’s time to focus on other critical marketing activities. This will also save on costs through more effective media buying, production processes and digital dissemination.

Access to the latest trends and technology

Advertising is a constantly evolving field, with new channels and technologies emerging regularly. Keeping up with this can be challenging when trying to leverage this information across different agencies to understand the impact, value and implications in each channel but also the integration opportunities they unlock.

Ebony+Ivory is dedicated to staying on top of the latest developments and to understand and implement them across the value chain.

Valuable insights through data analytics

A specialist services agency can provide detailed, integrated analysis and reporting on the performance of advertising campaigns, including metrics such as engagement, click-through rates and conversion rates because the data is held under the umbrella of the single agency.

This data can be used to optimise campaigns while they are under way and improve their effectiveness.