The jury have reached a decision on the 2023 Creative Challenge Awards
The FM’s competition encourages advertising industry types to engage with print ads. This year’s results are cheeky, punchy and smart
Over the past few months, you’re likely to have been stopped in your tracks by a couple of full-page adverts as you work your way between FM deputy editor Natasha Marrian’s column and the Finance Ghost’s sharp advice. Elon Musk’s mom Maye advertising Ouma Rusks, for example; an arresting portrait of a woman that turns out to be for the NGO People Opposing Women Abuse; and a cheeky punt for a Durban tool hire company, among them.
Indeed, it’s that time of the year when we run the FM’s eagerly awaited Creative Challenge. The competition has been going for the past decade, but this year’s contest is shaping up to be a cracker. We’ve received the most entries ever (up 30% from last year) and the strong submissions have given the judges a tough job...
