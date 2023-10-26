6 tips for PR pros to reach the top

As media channels evolve and the amount of content grows daily, modern public relations (PR) professionals require more than just traditional skills. These days, they need to adopt a more holistic approach that links skill, strategy and a good dose of savvy. These are my top tips to help PRs take their careers to the next level.
1. Harness media monitoring
Gone are the days when PR just used to be about sending out press releases. Today, the focus is on creating measurable impact. However, with much more content around, that’s often easier said than done. Media monitoring tools can help PR professionals quantify their efforts while providing insights on how best to drive future strategies.
2. Embrace continuous learning
PR, just like any other industry, is not stagnant. As platforms evolve and trends change, PR practitioners must embrace lifelong learning. Platforms like Udemy and LinkedIn Learning are great, offering a range of courses that include how to optimise content and master PR tools.
3. Master the digital landscape
Search engine optimisation (SEO) is not something only marketers use. PR professionals looking to elevate the reach and impact of their content must understand SEO. Optimising releases and other content can increase visibility while ensuring the right message gets out and seen.
As platforms evolve and trends change, PR practitioners must embrace lifelong learning
4. Network, network, network
“It’s not what you know, but who you know.” This phrase seems to have been designed with PRs in mind. Networking is a critical skill to have. Leveraging platforms like LinkedIn, attending industry conferences, and joining PR-centric forums must all be part of the modern PR’s armour. Relationships forged today can yield invaluable benefits tomorrow.
5. Stay tech-savvy
The next big thing in PR might just be a click away. This means PR professionals must look beyond their own industry and keep in touch with the latest technologies and social media innovations. For instance, the PRs who understand how to optimally use advanced tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning will have a competitive advantage over those who do not.
6. Self re-evaluation
While it is important to assess external strategies, introspection is equally vital. Regularly re-evaluate your PR strategies, adapt to industry changes, and align with the brand’s evolving objectives.
While PR professionals continue to navigate the world of reputation management for others, advancing their personal stature requires a combination of tools, continuous learning and adaptive strategies. To truly grow in PR, professionals need to embrace the multifaceted nature of the industry.
Joe Hamman is a director at Novus Group.
The big take-out: Relationships forged today can yield invaluable benefits tomorrow.
6 tips for PR pros to reach the top
To truly grow in PR, professionals need to embrace the multifaceted nature of the industry
As media channels evolve and the amount of content grows daily, modern public relations (PR) professionals require more than just traditional skills. These days, they need to adopt a more holistic approach that links skill, strategy and a good dose of savvy. These are my top tips to help PRs take their careers to the next level.
1. Harness media monitoring
Gone are the days when PR just used to be about sending out press releases. Today, the focus is on creating measurable impact. However, with much more content around, that’s often easier said than done. Media monitoring tools can help PR professionals quantify their efforts while providing insights on how best to drive future strategies.
2. Embrace continuous learning
PR, just like any other industry, is not stagnant. As platforms evolve and trends change, PR practitioners must embrace lifelong learning. Platforms like Udemy and LinkedIn Learning are great, offering a range of courses that include how to optimise content and master PR tools.
3. Master the digital landscape
Search engine optimisation (SEO) is not something only marketers use. PR professionals looking to elevate the reach and impact of their content must understand SEO. Optimising releases and other content can increase visibility while ensuring the right message gets out and seen.
4. Network, network, network
“It’s not what you know, but who you know.” This phrase seems to have been designed with PRs in mind. Networking is a critical skill to have. Leveraging platforms like LinkedIn, attending industry conferences, and joining PR-centric forums must all be part of the modern PR’s armour. Relationships forged today can yield invaluable benefits tomorrow.
5. Stay tech-savvy
The next big thing in PR might just be a click away. This means PR professionals must look beyond their own industry and keep in touch with the latest technologies and social media innovations. For instance, the PRs who understand how to optimally use advanced tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning will have a competitive advantage over those who do not.
6. Self re-evaluation
While it is important to assess external strategies, introspection is equally vital. Regularly re-evaluate your PR strategies, adapt to industry changes, and align with the brand’s evolving objectives.
While PR professionals continue to navigate the world of reputation management for others, advancing their personal stature requires a combination of tools, continuous learning and adaptive strategies. To truly grow in PR, professionals need to embrace the multifaceted nature of the industry.
Joe Hamman is a director at Novus Group.
The big take-out: Relationships forged today can yield invaluable benefits tomorrow.
READ MORE:
How AI can help PR
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.