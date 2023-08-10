How AI can help PR
Artificial intelligence is becoming a vital tool in proactively managing public perception and brand reputation
Public relations across Africa is evolving at a rapid pace, buoyed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI), which is being harnessed to offer more efficient and effective solutions in media monitoring, analysis and reporting, and real-time online conversation tracking.
This is one key finding in the first Africa PR & Communications Report, which provides comprehensive analysis of the state of the industry, its challenges, opportunities and prospects...
