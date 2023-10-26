News & Insights

Everlytic reveals SA’s Black Friday email trends

Amid shifting engagement trends, key weekdays emerge as goldmines for e-commerce marketers

26 October 2023 - 08:59
by Willem Beckmann
Sponsored
Digital communication platform Everlytic analysed the data on millions of e-commerce emails sent for Black Friday email campaigns. Picture: SUPPLIED
Digital communication platform Everlytic tackled millions of
e-commerce emails to identify valuable insights that SA marketers can use for Black Friday.

Everlytic analysed the data sent from its platform between 2021 and 2022 for businesses to optimise their email campaigns.

Data was extracted on email send volumes and engagement for Black Friday itself, the three weekdays preceding it and the three days after it — seven days in total.

To add an additional layer of insight to the data, it was also compared to metrics from Everlytic’s most recent Email Benchmarks Report.

The analysis showed that engagement and send volumes decreased from 2021-2022 on all days considered, except for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Still, all-round engagement on the weekdays preceding and after Black Friday remained strong compared to industry benchmarks.

The average
click-through rates for all weekdays were still significantly higher than the industry benchmark rates on e-commerce emails

The Tuesday and Thursday preceding Black Friday were identified as good sending days, as was Cyber Monday (the first weekday after Black Friday).

The preceding Wednesday showed good average engagement, but lagged compared to the other weekdays analysed.

Unsubscribe and complaint rates decreased significantly from 2021-2022, which could indicate that e-commerce marketers are spreading out their email campaigns over a longer time frame and not only sending during that week.

The average click-through rates for all weekdays were still significantly higher than the industry benchmark rates
on e-commerce emails — hinting that businesses who are planning on sending during this time will still benefit from optimal engagement rates.

You can view the full infographic on the Everlytic website.

This article was sponsored by Everlytic.

