Everlytic reveals SA’s Black Friday email trends

Digital communication platform Everlytic tackled millions of

e-commerce emails to identify valuable insights that SA marketers can use for Black Friday.

Everlytic analysed the data sent from its platform between 2021 and 2022 for businesses to optimise their email campaigns.

Data was extracted on email send volumes and engagement for Black Friday itself, the three weekdays preceding it and the three days after it — seven days in total.

To add an additional layer of insight to the data, it was also compared to metrics from Everlytic’s most recent Email Benchmarks Report.

The analysis showed that engagement and send volumes decreased from 2021-2022 on all days considered, except for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Still, all-round engagement on the weekdays preceding and after Black Friday remained strong compared to industry benchmarks.