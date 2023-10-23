News & Insights

WEBINAR | How to remain competitive in an evolving digital marketing realm

Register for this FM Redzone and M&C Saatchi dialogue where industry leaders will discuss how to strike a balance between paid and earned media

23 October 2023 - 08:43
Picture: 124RF
The media landscape is evolving, with substantial shifts in earned and paid media.

Earned media increasingly resides on digital platforms, with user-generated content taking the lead. Paid media, conversely, is becoming more data-centric, employing programmatic advertising and analytics for precision. However, ad avoidance is also emerging as a challenge.

To navigate this complex, changing terrain, agencies and clients need to use both effectively — placing emphasis on integration, authenticity and quality content that captures and retains attention.

Join the FM Redzone discussion in partnership with M&C Saatchi, where panellists will discuss the dynamics of connections and conversations, delivering practical insights on how you can remain competitive in the evolving digital marketing realm.

Panellists will include:

  • Moderator: Arye Kellman, MD at TILT;
  • Dustin Chick: partner and MD at Razor PR;

  • Katy Katopodis: director & co-founder of Nala Media; and 

  • Marvin Kgasoane: MD at M&C Saatchi Connect, Joburg 

Event details:

  • Date: October 27 2023 
  • Time: 9am to 10am
  • Venue: Online

Click here to register for this free online event. 

