WEBINAR | How to remain competitive in an evolving digital marketing realm

The media landscape is evolving, with substantial shifts in earned and paid media.

Earned media increasingly resides on digital platforms, with user-generated content taking the lead. Paid media, conversely, is becoming more data-centric, employing programmatic advertising and analytics for precision. However, ad avoidance is also emerging as a challenge.

To navigate this complex, changing terrain, agencies and clients need to use both effectively — placing emphasis on integration, authenticity and quality content that captures and retains attention.

Join the FM Redzone discussion in partnership with M&C Saatchi, where panellists will discuss the dynamics of connections and conversations, delivering practical insights on how you can remain competitive in the evolving digital marketing realm.

Panellists will include:

Moderator: Arye Kellman, MD at TILT;

Dustin Chick: partner and MD at Razor PR;

Katy Katopodis: director & co-founder of Nala Media; and

Marvin Kgasoane: MD at M&C Saatchi Connect, Joburg

Event details:

Date: October 27 2023

Time: 9am to 10am

Venue: Online

This article was sponsored by M&C Saatchi.