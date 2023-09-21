Master the stack: Amplifying brands in the digital din

The advertising space has never been more cluttered or competitive. Every day, the average consumer is exposed to about 4,000 commercial messages, and more.

Consumers have become digital-first, platform-hopping, intelligent individuals, who are more discerning about the content they consume. So, how do companies get consumers to hear what their brands are saying?

Kelvin Storie, Primedia’s broadcasting chief intelligence officer, shares his thoughts.

For starters, it’s about finding the most effective moments in the ever-evolving attention economy

When attention is a currency, and agility is a must, advertisers need to harness the art of content stacking to create a message that will land with the audience. Companies need to learn to pick audience moments, and then use those moments to stack their reach.

In defining audience moments, it’s like any conversation; brands have to know who they’re talking to, when they’re going to say it, what they’re going to say, and how they’re going to say it.

Because what might once have worked as one radio ad now has the potential to become a holistic campaign with an audience of 7-million people — when it’s stacked within a multiplatform ecosystem that embraces all mediums and discerns the most favourable trigger moments.

To find these moments to deliver content, we start by gleaning the mountains of data at our fingertips. In this “disinformation/ information,” age, advertisers should ask how they can take the data and distil it into simple pieces of brilliance.

Learning about the people you’re talking to

I like to call my team the “Swat Team”, because of the way they succinctly unpack the nature of the audience and interpret the data to map out a “a day in the life” of an individual. From the moment someone wakes up, what engagement are they looking for? What information do they need? Which devices are they using, and when? This enables brands to be part of the audience’s needs and their distinct content journeys across multiple touch points.

If the audience is more discerning, then it’s the team’s job to get to know them better. It’s not enough to say, for instance, the company wants to target the search engine marketing to the 25-34 age group.