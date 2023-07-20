Ad group Nahana achieves independence
Local advertising company steps up to become an African group
In a restructuring move other internationally affiliated advertising agency groups in South Africa will watch closely, the Nahana Communications Group, 39% owned by US-based Interpublic Group (IPG), has executed what it calls a deconsolidation deal.
Locally the Nahana stable includes FCB Africa, McCann Joburg and The MediaShop. IPG consists of five major networks: FCB, IPG Mediabrands, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe Group and Marketing Specialists. IPG reported a 2.3% decline in net revenue in its first-quarter results in April, but says this is consistent with internal forecasts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.