Adspend bounces back, but not for SA

Global advertising spend is set to grow by close to 13% this year, but the picture for SA and Africa is not as bullish, with an expected improvement of about 9.7% in 2021.

New research from the World Advertising Research Council shows that as the global economy begins to rebound after Covid, growth of 8.2% is forecast for 2022, when the global advertising market will be worth more than $700bn. A 7.3% increase in spend in 2022 is forecast for this country and the rest of the continent.

According to AC Nielsen and the Interactive Advertising Bureau, total adspend for SA in 2020 was just over R41bn, based on rate card values. This represents a 7% decline on the previous year due to the pandemic and lockdown interruptions.

Muhle Hlabano, business unit manager at The MediaShop, says: "The top-spending advertiser has now changed, with Unilever taking over from Shoprite which has been dominant in previous years. This shows the resilience of the FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] category during the lockdowns."

The question becomes whether we will see this carry over to 2022 and onwards or if we’ll experience more dramatic shifts in adspend patterns across media platforms.

Media strategist Gordon Muller, who runs the GSM Quadrant consultancy, tells the FM: "In the Mark Twainian sense, reports of the death of advertising in 2020 might have been exaggerated, but the post-Covid prognosis remains uncertain. As always, though, recovery is not evenly distributed across the total media sector. Traditional, or legacy, media will, for the first time in a decade, see two consecutive years of growth budgets continue to move steadily online."