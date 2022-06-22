Ebony+Ivory to expand creative reach with new Cape office

Having established a local and international footprint as a leading advertising and creative agency, Ebony+Ivory has expanded its reach and opened an office in the Western Cape.

Ebony+Ivory is a level 1 BEE-accredited agency that has a 52-year heritage as an integrated company. The agency, which delivers campaigns for brands across SA and other markets including UK, China, India and Europe, is investing in the growth of advertising, media companies and professionals based in the Western Cape with the launch of the new office.

Director Nombini Mehlomakulu says the expansion to Cape Town gives Ebony+Ivory presence in the right location, at the right time, so it can reach and service clients based there.

As an agency that delivers connected insights, strategy, creativity and media through a seamless campaign experience, Mehlomakulu says it is important to be on the ground and connect with clients and people in the region.

“Ebony+Ivory is invested in nurturing client relationships and delivering results with a dedicated and tight team on the ground in the Western Cape, which will allow the agency to cut its cloth accordingly and adapt to the markets.”

Mark Middleton, who has grown his “through-the-line advertising” career in client service at Ebony+Ivory, has been appointed to lead the new regional office. With his ambition and entrepreneurialism, he brings a drive for high-pace delivery to clients.

“The individuals in the Cape Town-based industry are creative thinkers: Ebony+Ivory looks forward to seeing what opportunities and new thinking will come from co-creating with them.”

With a notable increase in migration to Cape Town, Middleton says the local team wants to deliver top-class campaigns to brand teams and marketers when they move to the city. With clients such as Sephaku, Discovery Food Network and Kreepy Krauly, and a vision to build people and the brands they build across Africa, Ebony+Ivory looks forward to its new creator journeys from the Western Cape.

