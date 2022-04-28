Joseph Hundah joins Rogerwilco board
The appointment of the seasoned media executive supports the agency’s African growth ambitions
Digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has strengthened its non-executive advisory board with the appointment of Joseph Hundah.
Hundah is a seasoned media executive with a career that has seen him serve as group CEO of Econet Media, MD of MultiChoice Nigeria and CFO of M-Net and SuperSport in SA.
He is the founder and current CEO of Banaya Group, an investment holding company with interests in various sectors, including media, e-learning, digital advertising, and online betting.
Hundah joins Zimkhita Buwa, CEO of Quintica, Tom Fels, former MD of Machine_ and CEO of Animarem, and Robert de Rooy, a lawyer and founder of Comic Contracts, on Rogerwilco’s advisory board.
Joseph’s experience in the media and tech industries across Africa will be of immense value as we step up our growth in SA and across the continentRogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart
Welcoming the appointment, Rogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart said: “We’re thrilled to have someone of Joseph’s pedigree join our board. His experience in the media and tech industries across Africa will be of immense value as we step up our growth in SA and across the continent.”
Commenting on his appointment, Hundah said: “I am delighted to be joining the Rogerwilco board to support Charlie and his team when digital marketing is top of the agenda for all organisations. I will be assisting the business with its efforts to scale across Africa by broadening its range of services and client base.”
The board meets quarterly to guide the agency’s founders and management in all matters of business development and management.
