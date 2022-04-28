Joseph Hundah joins Rogerwilco board

Digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has strengthened its non-executive advisory board with the appointment of Joseph Hundah.

Hundah is a seasoned media executive with a career that has seen him serve as group CEO of Econet Media, MD of MultiChoice Nigeria and CFO of M-Net and SuperSport in SA.

He is the founder and current CEO of Banaya Group, an investment holding company with interests in various sectors, including media, e-learning, digital advertising, and online betting.

Hundah joins Zimkhita Buwa, CEO of Quintica, Tom Fels, former MD of Machine_ and CEO of Animarem, and Robert de Rooy, a lawyer and founder of Comic Contracts, on Rogerwilco’s advisory board.