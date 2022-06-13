Metaverse gains momentum with innovative offerings

Much talk has been centred on the metaverse, a digital world that coexists with our physical world, but it is not fully formed as a concept yet.

The metaverse has similar features and attributes to our real world, but no physical manifestation. It is a place to live a second life, socialising and transacting through an avatar of our own creation.

Like our universe, different worlds exist in the metaverse. Each “world” is created, managed and branded by a different corporate owner. Roblox, one of these virtual worlds, has 220-million users. Africa also has its first virtual world, Ubuntuland, where MTN purchased 144 plots for an undisclosed sum, helping to get the party started.

The metaverse and all its trimmings

These virtual worlds are leading the convergence of physical and virtual lives with activities such as games, concerts, art exhibitions and fashion shows. The rise of crypto has had a significant impact on the metaverse, bringing commercial viability and the birth of the non-fungible token, a new digital asset class.

This has created an environment in the metaverse that goes beyond chatting and hanging out. You can now go to concerts such as the one hosted on the Fortnite platform, featuring US rap artist Travis Scott. The event drew more than 12.3-million concurrent guests, setting a new metaverse concert attendance record.

You can also buy accessories for your curated avatar with items advertised on digital outdoor hoardings. When it comes to these accessories, imagine the possibility of your favourite real world fashion retailer showing up with a virtual 3D store from where you can buy real merchandise delivered later to your real-world home. Companies such as Gucci, Calvin Klein and Nike are leading the way in this space.

There is also a place for business in the metaverse. Bill Gates sees the metaverse as a benefactor to business efficiency, improving meetings, presentations, conferences and other engagements. Microsoft has already launched Mesh for Microsoft Teams under the enigmatic banner, “Here can be Anywhere”.