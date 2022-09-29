Load-shedding is posing a new threat to digital marketers, according to Mark-Anthony Gonçalves, of ByDesign Communications
Load-shedding is posing a new threat to digital marketers. According to Mark-Anthony Gonçalves, of ByDesign Communications, clients with digital campaigns with unique marketing objectives such as awareness, reach, engagement, website traffic and lead generation are all being negatively affected because audiences can’t always access the internet.
The ripple effect of this, he says, results in less online product and service searches taking place, as phones and laptops need to be charged.
Gonçalves says marketers need to box smartly and plan accordingly to ensure audiences are able to access online brand messaging even in times when power isn’t guaranteed.
Into the dark web, literally
