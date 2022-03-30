In a polarised world, rise of brand empathy is inevitable

In fact, it’s been shown that persistent exclusive “in-group” proclivity is not only factionalising but also economically constrictive. In-group exchanges are risk-averse and preclude exposure to outsize payoff possibilities. The global growth in populist politics and protectionist economic policies bears witness to growing in-group myopia. This phenomenon “divides populations into belligerent groups with rigidly opposed beliefs and identities that inhibit co-operation and undermine the pursuit of the common good”.

With the absence of a common good and the polarisation on issues and politics, trust is a casualty.

Our binary dialogue mirrors an erosion in trust

Loss of trust has reached an epidemic scale. The global Edelman Trust Barometer tells us that trust in government, institutions, business leaders and media is lower than ever, in part worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer found that people selected media that reinforced their views. Since then, it’s reported a further “degradation of the communications infrastructure, resulting in a lack of quality information to enable the public to make fact-based decisions”.

The Edelman 2020 Barometer says: “As a result of this daily diet of distortions and counter-factual narrative, we no longer believe our leaders. Fifty-seven percent of respondents say government and business leaders purposefully try to mislead us.”

“Gated institutional narratives” are unassailable

Prof Jennifer Freyd goes further in raising the uncomfortable spectre of institutional betrayal. Using trauma theory, she links the failures of institutions to deliver, as promised, to anxiety and depression. This she calls a “betrayal of trust” (for example police brutality while enforcing Covid-19 lockdowns).

A new phenomenon of gated institutional narratives (GIN) is emerging. First coined by Thiel Capital head Eric Weinstein, GIN articulates the outcome of often heavily generalised institutional narratives as presented by the media and other commentators. Without access to “in-group” approval, we have little ability to counter GIN, even with valid proven information. Much of the global Covid-19 vaccination programme rollout has been advanced with this type of uncontestable sector narrative.

How do we make sense of our world?

The world isn’t as it used to be. A genie has escaped the bottle and we can’t push it back. More and more, we know this. Our challenge is sense-making. The institutional narratives, governmental failure and absence of leadership feed a myriad of issues and questions we grapple with daily.

Staccato social media bursts, asymmetrical media “information” and the aggressive censoring of any voice outside the gated narrative exhaust us. We try to decode the world on a daily basis as we rethink our role in the productive fabric of society. It’s in this world, too, that each brand’s narrative is summoned to resonate as aptly as it did a short while back. Many brands realise this. Many don’t.

A new brand leadership is needed

Brands need to add to sense-making by building assurance and security while acknowledging the uncertainty of our times. Naive positivity falls short in this environment and is seen for what it is — insincere, even fatuous.

The tone of voice brands need now is rooted in authenticity and inclusivity, the message essence wrapped with a little humility.