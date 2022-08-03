FREE TO READ | The Future of Media 2022 edition

Creative talent needs to be better utilised to drive commercial success for brands rather than just creating brand novelty for novelty’s sake
Someone recently said: “Reach is no longer the scarce commodity. Attention is.”
Yes, we’re living in the “goldfish era” — where people have an eight-second attention span. Goldfish have nine. We’re “always on” and bombarded by competing demands for our time.
So, how can we grab the limelight in such a competitive landscape?
It’s time for brands to stop interrupting what people are interested in and be what interests people.
That’s why the Future of Media team wants to ensure the industry is continuing the conversation and is providing a platform for us to share our insights as we navigate this changed world.
The third edition of the Future of Media supplement brings you excellent thought leadership articles, summaries of the online discussions, and video links to the online events.
We are grateful to our partners TymeBank, TBWA\SA, The MediaShop, The FM Redzone and Arena Events, who ensured these valuable conversations took place.
Thank you for joining us for the ride this year. Enjoy the powerful content and conversations about issues that affect our industry and day-to-day life.
Advertising in the goldfish economy, winning over the expert ignorers, meeting up in the metaverse and much more, wraps up the 2022 Future of Media digital conference series
Page through the magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading) or download it. You can click on the links as indicated on certain pages to bring up related videos:
