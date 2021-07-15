FREE TO READ | The Future of Media 2021 edition

Being “agile” and “expecting the unexpected” took on new meaning in 2021.

A lot may have changed, but keeping positive is one thing we are still focused on.

While we cannot ignore the impact the pandemic has had on our lives, environment and the world as we knew it, there is still a lot to be grateful for, to celebrate and opportunities to look forward to.

That’s why the Future of Media team wants to ensure the industry is continuing the conversation, and is providing a platform for us all to share our insights as we navigate this changed world.

The second edition of the Future of Media supplement brings you excellent thought leadership articles, summaries of the online discussions, and video links to the actual online events.

We are grateful to our partners VodaMedia, Primedia Outdoor, The MediaShop, TILT, Out There Media, FM Redzone, The Media Online and Arena Events who ensured these valuable conversations took place.

Thank you for collaborating and engaging with us along the way.

Page through the magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading), or download it. You can click on the links as indicated on certain pages to bring up related videos: