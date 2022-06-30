TV loses clout in townships

Television’s influence as a marketing tool among township residents is fast losing its impact. This is one of the key findings in the “2022 SA Township Customer Experience (CX) Report” undertaken by digital agency Rogerwilco, market research company Survey54 and Marketing Mix Conferences.

The finding raises the questions of whether the medium is still important for this segment and whether the impending analogue switch-off is affecting consumer perception.

The study says WhatsApp and Facebook have become vital channels for this audience, and recommends a larger consideration for TikTok in future campaigns. In addition, it says, influencers are becoming less important and brands should think twice before relying too heavily on this approach in townships.

The report is a vital primer for brands operating in this space, given that almost half of SA’s urban population live in such areas — and more than 60% do so in places like Cape Town.

While unemployment is rife and household income low, in aggregate the township market represents hundreds of billions of rand of spending power. Yet little publicly available data exists to help marketers better understand how to tailor their messaging to speak to the needs and wants of this substantial audience.

The second edition of the report comes at a time when the kasi economy is leveraging its local brands to grow. Most respondents (75%) said they would buy local instead of international fashion brands on their store accounts, while township businesses are consciously branding themselves. In comparison with last year’s report, when the outlook seemed negative, kasi entrepreneurs have proved to be resilient, with township residents — 44% of respondents — saying they are spending more in the informal economy.

This underlying thread is also evident in the emergence of food delivery alternatives such as Delivery Ka Speed and Order Kasi, both meal delivery services that exclusively offer food from restaurants based in townships.

The kasi economy is building solutions and alternatives that enable growth and convenience. With increased access to fibre in the home and cheaper mobile data, the study predicts, this trend will rise, as 29% of its respondents said they ordered online from small independent food outlets.