Ogilvy advert for VW scores on TV

The Ogilvy agency’s Volkswagen ad for its GTi marque, called “The Power of Vrrr Pha”, was SA’s most liked television ad for the third quarter last year.

The most liked ad in the fourth quarter was for the adidas sports brand called “Impossible is Nothing — Lionel Messi” by US-based agency Sockeye.

Research agency Kantar compiles the list. Natalie Botha, head of media & creative at Kantar’s insights division, says the common thread across all the preferred ads is recognition by the brands of what matters in people’s lives, and the brand’s relevance to that.

Engaging advertising, Botha says, can seed ideas, associations and feelings that are triggered not only during the purchase process but also long after the ad was seen.