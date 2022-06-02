×

Ogilvy advert for VW scores on TV

02 June 2022 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JEREMY MOELLER
The Ogilvy agency’s Volkswagen ad for its GTi marque, called “The Power of  Vrrr Pha”,  was SA’s most liked television ad for the third quarter last year.

The most liked ad in the fourth quarter was for the  adidas sports brand called “Impossible is Nothing — Lionel Messi” by US-based agency Sockeye.

Research agency Kantar compiles the list. Natalie Botha, head of media & creative at Kantar’s insights division, says the common thread across all the preferred ads is recognition by the brands  of what matters in people’s lives, and the brand’s relevance to that.

Engaging advertising, Botha says, can seed ideas, associations and feelings that are triggered not only during the purchase process but also long after the ad was seen.

TV commercials: do the viewers get the point?

Ads that are easy to understand and single-minded in their purpose, and that tell great stories, deliver better message takeouts to their audience, ...
5 months ago
