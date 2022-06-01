Has the advertising industry lost its way?

The advertising industry is in crisis. Many people hate ads and some research indicates that ads have lost their effectiveness. SA’s most memorable and impactful TV adverts were made between the 1980s and late 1990s. It was a time when ads like Sasol’s “Ama-Glug-Glug” and Telkom’s “Molo Mhlobo Wam” represented more than just a visual marketing tool to sell a product. The ads of that era had meaning, they inspired and shaped culture, and they played a vital role in unifying our nation.

Today, South Africans are subjected to fake, overprocessed, overstylised and severely photoshopped pieces of communication with curated and exaggerated perspectives of life. It’s concerning that for an industry that spent R47bn in 2021 in media alone — excluding agency fees and production — what we see is mostly wallpaper that neither builds brand love nor delivers on its effectiveness.

Despite the changing media landscape, left-brain thinking and short-termism may have something to do with it. According to Lemon, by System1 Group’s chief innovation officer, Orlando Wood, culture over the years has fluctuated between left-brain and whole-brain thinking. We’re now apparently in a left-brain-focused period.

Because the left brain’s primary tool is language, the ads use prominent voice-overs, monologues to camera or regular metered prose. Words obtrude on the visuals, spelling out what you should be thinking and how you should be reacting to what you’re seeing. It shuns things that only the right brain understands, so there is no room for characters, betweenness, dialogue or drama.

During what was known as the “golden age of advertising” — from 1960 to the mid-1990s — creatives produced top-quality advertising with the highest production values. It required exotic locations, famous names, brilliant film work, masterful special effects and seamless editing. While it took time and required large budgets, the results were impactul and long-lasting.

In the past two decades we’ve seen many of independent SA advertising agencies disappear as they were acquired by major international holding companies like WPP, Omnicom and Publicis. It’s estimated that 80% of the industry is now in foreign hands. These companies were built on the idea that by putting all the capabilities of the marketing and advertising ecosystem under one roof — creative, research, PR, media buying and planning, digital production, and social media — they could act as a one-stop shop for the world’s largest marketers. What this has led to is a marketing-driven approach to drive profit using short-termism as a strategy.