The future of PR is about strategic intent

The debates about the future of public relations (PR) and how it shows up in a world of “new normal”, “pivots” and Instagram influencers are nothing new.

Amid these debates, let’s rethink the stage. Consider for a moment that we are at an awards show to announce the winner of the PR agency of the year award. On stage is the traditional mix of networked shops and independent agencies. With them are the consultants. When the announcement is made, one of the consultants wins. PR comes in second, accompanied by great appreciation for the hard work it does every day.

The truth is that PR has never been a part of the traditional marketing mix. We started with the four Ps - product, price, promotion and place - and then moved up to the seven Ps, to include packaging, positioning and people. While some of PR’s role is certainly encompassed in these Ps, what’s actually missing is prominence, a P word for reputation.

The very heart of PR is reputation. As PR practitioners, our core role is to build, maintain, grow, protect and manage reputation for our clients. And as Benjamin Franklin once said: “It takes many good deeds to build a good reputation, and only one bad one to lose it.”

In a globalised society, we are constantly reminded of how reputation affects individuals, governments and organisations.

From the celebrity din of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp court case to teenager Greta Thunberg fire-starting a global movement against climate change, from our own Eskom and SAA mismanagement woes to the war in Ukraine, from corporate corruption to the seemingly never ending Covid issues, it reaches us all online, and we are aware of every event, step and misstep that shapes the news agenda.

PR has long suffered from a poor reputation. We were either known as the “boobs and balloon brigade” or, perhaps more damagingly, as “spin doctors”. We were the afterthought in almost every marketing discussion - if we even made it into conversation. It’s taken a new breed of agency and a new approach to communications to change old perceptions and to use the marketing mix ourselves to become part of the conversation.