Saving on insurance while volunteering

Insurance group Hollard has launched an initiative calling on South Africans to volunteer their time and effort in service of better communities and better futures, while allowing policyholders to effectively earn back a portion of their insurance premium by doing so.

Hollard has partnered with an SA volunteering platform, forgood, to offer would-be volunteers a selection of causes to sign up for.

Their efforts will be recorded and, in the case of a pilot group of Hollard policyholders, rewarded — in the form of a percentage of their policy premiums being earned back.

“The turmoil that South Africans have been through over the past two years really got us thinking about how we could go beyond our core business,” says Hollard chief marketing officer Heidi Brauer. “We had a sense that we needed to do more to fulfil our organisational purpose, which is to enable more people to create and secure a better future.”