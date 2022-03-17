Nahana Group: thriving in the turmoil

The new CEO of the Nahana Communications group, Thabang Skwambane, has his hands full — the market is under pressure, he says, with brand needs constantly changing and agencies having to provide solutions to what he calls moments of turmoil.

He takes over from Brett Morris, who held the post for eight years and is now assuming the role of executive creative chair. Skwambane was previously group MD of the FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Joburg agencies. That position will be filled by Joey Khuvutlu, who ran Hellocomputer.

The Nahana group comprises FCB, Hellocomputer, HelloFCB+, McCann1886, Fuelcontent, Meta Media, The MediaShop, Craft, Lucid Media and Weber Shandwick. It counts among its clients Coca-Cola, Toyota, Koo, Tastic rice and Mrs Ball’s chutney.

Skwambane tells the FM that coming out of the pandemic, the needs of clients have expanded, and agencies need to constantly build or evolve their capabilities. He believes big agencies still have a vital role even though there is a trend to smaller, more specialised offerings.

"Our size is a big advantage to clients as we are bringing in more tools and technologies to enhance our service offering. Through our open architecture approach we have a multitude of specialist skills, capabilities and experience that are adapted and adopted as and when required. We should be measured by how we bring all these elements together, creating economic multipliers for our clients, not by our size."