FCB: Call us Nahana Communications

It consists of a cluster of expert self-standing agencies that include digital specialist Hellocomputer; media agencies The MediaShop and Meta Media; content creator FuelContent; public relations consultancy Weber Shandwick; and full-service agencies McCann1886, HelloFCB+ and FCB Joburg; as well as a socioeconomic development arm, the Nahana Foundation.

Group CEO Brett Morris says nahana is a Sesotho word that means "to think" or "to imagine", and conveys the rationale for the group’s composition. "We believe that by using the power of creative thinking and imagination we are able to help our people and our clients achieve extraordinary things, and more than they ever thought possible."

In many ways some might say it’s the impossible that the organisation is chasing.

Morris believes the group has a moral responsibility to play a leading role in SA’s democracy journey. "It has long been in our DNA to be the best learning and development business in the industry, and using those skills we help build brands, which in turn plays a key role in growing the country’s economy."

Within the Nahana group, all operating companies will maintain their own executive boards and, it is hoped, culture; but they will also be part of an "open architecture" strategy in which cross-discipline teams can work together. As Morris puts it: "Doing the best for the brand "

Morris also likes a second, more colloquial meaning to the group’s new name.