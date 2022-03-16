Entries now open for the 2022 Radio Awards

Entries have officially opened for the highly anticipated Radio Awards. It will be the 12th year that the Radio Awards honour outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Stations have until May 31 2022 to submit their entries.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which owns the Radio Awards, says: “We are delighted to once again host the premier awards programme celebrating the country’s finest talent in radio broadcasting. Radio has played such an important part in keeping people informed and feeling connected during what has been an extremely hard time during the pandemic. Radio remains one of the most accessible platforms for engaging millions of South Africans.”

HOW TO ENTER

STEP 1 – REGISTER: CLICK HERE to register your profile for the 2022 entry system. All previous profile registrations have been cleared, so stations will need to re-register and create a new profile to gain access to the entry system. When registering your profile, stations will need to select the respective licence category (Campus, Community, PBS, Commercial or Internet).

STEP 2 – LOG IN: CLICK HERE to log in to the Radio Awards entry system once you have registered and verified your profile, and access has been approved by the Radio Awards administration. Use your registered username and password to log in to the entry system. You will then be redirected to the Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar on the left to navigate your way around the entry system.

STEP 3 – SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the “New Entry” button on the side toolbar. Ensure that you complete all the fields required for each entry you wish to make.

Stations have until May 31 2022 to submit their entries. There is no fee for entering, and all category and entry guidelines are available via the link on the Radio Awards website: www.radioawards.co.za

2022 CATEGORIES

Twenty-nine categories will be awarded in 2022. Full category descriptions are available here.