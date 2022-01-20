Digital’s big 3 to rake it in

The entertainment streaming war in SA is likely to intensify this year with new players set to challenge the giants, including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The MediaShop’s Louise Hefer says talk about a mandate of 30% local content for streaming services in SA will add another layer of complexity and she wonders how sustainable this will be for international players. One consequence, she says, might be a decrease in overall titles being available as these companies try to sustain their mandates instead of increasing them — which in turn affects the offering available to viewers.

In a 2022 forecast assessment, she says: "With viewers being spoilt for choice, it is now easier than ever to channel-hop between different service providers, whether that’s streaming or digital-only platforms like YouTube. Consumers are getting used to watching what they want, when they want, and will move on if providers do not provide that.

"This, in turn, will make it even more difficult to retain viewers on a long-term basis. 2022 will highlight the increase in movement of viewership between different service providers — with the determining factor being the content slate on offer. If your content slate is not competitive enough, viewers will move on."

The global growth and influence of streaming services is borne out by new numbers from the World Advertising Research Council (WARC) that reveal online video platforms such as YouTube and Amazon Prime Video were worth a combined $63.7bn to advertisers in 2021, up 41.6% from 2020.

The company says further growth, of 19.7% and 14.2%, is projected during 2022 and 2023 respectively, with YouTube leading the charge.