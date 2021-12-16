Megatrends to watch in 2022

Ahead of what is expected to be another difficult marketing year, the global Dentsu advertising network has identified three megatrends that will go some way towards assisting brands define and chart a recovery.

Locally, media buying agency The Media Shop says a cyclical recovery in global economic growth will be felt in SA gradually next year. It says the momentum will likely complement an increase in adspend as digital channels increase their consumption and reach.

In a report titled "Reimagine Next", Dentsu says consumers have become accustomed to the flexibility offered by omnichannel retail — the ability to research and buy both online and in-store and by combining the two. The report says many other areas of life are now becoming omnichannel, developing hybrid models that mix digital and in-person participation. Brands need to experiment to accommodate this megatrend, Dentsu says. Shopping and payment messages should include strong, brand-based messages.

The second megatrend is increased brand citizenship. Dentsu says: "Brands are increasingly showing their human side. The rise of social media has meant that many consumer-facing brands now have a more human tone of voice. They have become used to sharing news and to replying to queries. Many are … showing a more empathetic and caring side."

The key takeaway for brands is a "new need to be conscious of their consumers’ views and [to] help them live more sustainable lives".