The Grey Group, a member of the world’s largest marketing communications group, WPP, ranks among the world’s top advertising and marketing organizations, serving one-fifth of the FORTUNE 500, in 96 countries. At Grey, we continue to break new ground in brand experience across every platform to create lasting consumer connections and ultimately live up to our slogan; “Famously effective since 1917”, by delivering business results with creative solutions. In recent years, Grey has been named Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year twice; Ad Age’s Agency of the Year and Campaign magazine’s Global Network of the Year in recognition of our record creative and financial performance.
Grey Advertising Africa is responsible for managing Grey Group’s Sub-Saharan Africa network, and is highly regarded, both locally and internationally, for its big brand storytelling and our ability to blend powerful strategy with highly effective creativity.
We have managed to attract some of South Africa’s most exciting and diverse creative talent to the business like industry leaders, Louise Johnston, Felix Kessel and SA’s number 1 Copywriter and number 1 Creative Director, Steph van Niekerk. Talent diversity is an essential element of the Grey DNA. Globally, we are organised around what the network calls “creative collision” – the orchestrated discord of radically different minds and viewpoints to drive business, cultural and creative impact for the world’s bravest brands. Which is why 86% of our new hires in the past 12 months have added to our racial and gender diversity, including multi-award-winning industry luminaries such as TJ Njozela, Marcus Moshapalo, Thandolwethu Mafongosi, Devashnie Singh, Neo Makongoza, Attish Harichunder, and Sibusiso Mkwanazi and our young guns, Tyler Lambert and Kevin Radebe, who were named Loeries Young Creatives in 2021.
Recently, our famous creative leader, Fran Luckin, was named Creative Industry Woman of the Year and elected as Loeries Chairperson while our effective Chief Strategist, Stuart Walsh, and our fearless CEO, Paul Jackson, were both chosen as Global EFFIES Best of the Best judges.
Grey lives by the mantra “Famously Effective”, which means we apply creativity through ideas that leverage culture and drive consumer behaviour for positive brand and business performance. Creativity needs problems to solve. With this in mind, we work hard to truly understand our client’s business challenges. The better the business problem is understood, the better the creative solution we’re able to provide. This means a heavy reliance on data for insights and understanding and upfront strategic thought to frame the problem and provide the strategic direction for the creative teams.
Living up to our Famously Effective philosophy, Grey was named the #1 network globally for Creative Effectiveness by WARC (World Advertising Research Center) in 2021 and our work has been celebrated at every major creative and effectiveness awards show, allowing us to consistently hold a top five position in the Creative Circle rankings.
Most importantly, our Famously Effective work pleases the South African public too. In Kantar’s most recent ranking of the 10 Most Liked TV Commercials, 3 were from the Grey studio.
