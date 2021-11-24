Grey Advertising Africa

We have managed to attract some of South Africa’s most exciting and diverse creative talent to the business like industry leaders, Louise Johnston, Felix Kessel and SA’s number 1 Copywriter and number 1 Creative Director, Steph van Niekerk. Talent diversity is an essential element of the Grey DNA. Globally, we are organised around what the network calls “creative collision” – the orchestrated discord of radically different minds and viewpoints to drive business, cultural and creative impact for the world’s bravest brands. Which is why 86% of our new hires in the past 12 months have added to our racial and gender diversity, including multi-award-winning industry luminaries such as TJ Njozela, Marcus Moshapalo, Thandolwethu Mafongosi, Devashnie Singh, Neo Makongoza, Attish Harichunder, and Sibusiso Mkwanazi and our young guns, Tyler Lambert and Kevin Radebe, who were named Loeries Young Creatives in 2021.