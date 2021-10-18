News & Insights

Annual Pamro conference to focus on finding certainty in uncertain times through measurement

18 October 2021 - 14:00
Picture: 123RF/vizafoto
Picture: 123RF/vizafoto

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) will be hosting its annual conference on October 26-28 2021. At last year’s conference Pamro celebrated its 21st birthday, and this year’s event promises to be even bigger, better and bolder.

The conference will again feature presentations from global brands operating in Africa, real life case studies from the continent, insights from media research experts with solid industry expertise and Pamro’s 2021 country activity reports for Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Included in this year’s conference line-up will be an update of the 2015 Trust in Advertising report produced by Nielsen. The report has been expanded to include eight key African markets as well as measures of sponsorship and influence.

Other presentations will focus on how the pandemic has been a catalyst for digital transformation in Africa and what this shift means for the research and marketing sectors; what the measurement of influencer return on investment (ROI) shows; how community media is defining new media; and what the impact of load shedding is on viewer figures, among others.

In addition, conference delegates can look forward to a presentation from Kantar about which media trends marketers should focus on to maximise brand ROI across Africa. Representatives from Dutch National Media Research will unpack what their new research design looks like and how it will fuel the media planning life cycle with different datasets.  

Don’t miss an opportunity to learn from media research experts or miss out on valuable Q&A sessions.  

If you are a professional, or representing a brand that seeks to learn more about refining your Africa business strategy, this is one conference you should not pass up. 

Once again there is no cost for attending the conference. To register click here.

For more information about Pamro, go to http://pamro.org/

Pamro: Global digital viewing trends through Covid-19 and beyond

The Covid-19 pandemic changed media viewing trends and had a significant impact on advertising spend
11 months ago

Pamro: leveraging existing data for infinite brand growth

Data represents potential power but when it is analysed and applied it allows marketers to control the destiny of their brands
11 months ago

Pamro: measuring the changing socioeconomic landscape in Africa

A socioeconomic status opens up a wealth of opportunities for businesses and marketers
11 months ago
