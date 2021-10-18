Annual Pamro conference to focus on finding certainty in uncertain times through measurement

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) will be hosting its annual conference on October 26-28 2021. At last year’s conference Pamro celebrated its 21st birthday, and this year’s event promises to be even bigger, better and bolder.

The conference will again feature presentations from global brands operating in Africa, real life case studies from the continent, insights from media research experts with solid industry expertise and Pamro’s 2021 country activity reports for Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Included in this year’s conference line-up will be an update of the 2015 Trust in Advertising report produced by Nielsen. The report has been expanded to include eight key African markets as well as measures of sponsorship and influence.

Other presentations will focus on how the pandemic has been a catalyst for digital transformation in Africa and what this shift means for the research and marketing sectors; what the measurement of influencer return on investment (ROI) shows; how community media is defining new media; and what the impact of load shedding is on viewer figures, among others.

In addition, conference delegates can look forward to a presentation from Kantar about which media trends marketers should focus on to maximise brand ROI across Africa. Representatives from Dutch National Media Research will unpack what their new research design looks like and how it will fuel the media planning life cycle with different datasets.

