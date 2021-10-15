Advertising agency 99c’s campaign for Checkers comes out on top at inaugural Effie Awards SA

The Effie Awards honour the most significant contribution to a brand’s success in advertising and marketing communications – effectiveness. It rewards campaigns that have delivered superior results in meeting, or surpassing, the objectives they were designed to achieve. The 99 agency received the overall prize, a Grand Effie, for its campaign, titled Xtra Savings launch – No Smoke and Mirrors, for the retailer.

Checkers’s Xtra Savings launch also earned gold for the agency in the single-retailer programme category. Other gold award winners include King James Cape Town for TymeBank’s launch campaign in the David vs Goliath category and FoxP2 for First for Women’s #16DaysOfLight campaign in the insurance category.

The Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA) partnered with Effie Worldwide to host the SA edition of the Effie Awards, which replaces the ACA’s Apex Awards.

ACA CEO Mathe Okaba says this first editor of the Effie Awards SA illustrates the degree to which the advertising communications industry punches above its weight, reassuring clients that it not only partners with them but also delivers on business objectives.

“Having a Grand Effie in our first programme sets the bar for the quality of submissions and results in the coming years,” says Okaba.

Being last to market and with various rewards cards already in shoppers’ wallets, Checkers focused hard on developing a customer-centric loyalty programme that rewards shoppers with exclusive, instant savings after every swipe.

With no complicated tiers or points, the Xtra Savings rewards programme entered the market via a unique corporate identity and an enchanting endorsement by master magician Dynamo.

It garnered over 3-million sign-ups in under two months, and exceeded the target for weekly customer sales coverage.

