Combatting app fatigue? The solution could be in progressive web apps

Download Rogerwilco's whitepaper on the benefits of PWAs

20 September 2021 - 10:00
Progressive web apps (PWAs) take advantage of features offered by increasingly sophisticated web browsers, seamless API connectors and advanced front-end frameworks to offer experiences that are similar to those provided by native apps. 

Because they launch in a browser, they open in the same way as a website would, so there’s no need for users to visit an app store and install a data-heavy app. 

If architected correctly, they also have the added benefit of speed, offering much faster loading times than websites. This makes them particularly appealing in developing markets where there may be issues with the cost of mobile data and bandwidth/connectivity constraints. 

But perhaps most fundamentally, PWAs can be installed and launched from the mobile device’s home screen, so there’s no need to open a browser and the app can, just like a native app, use the entire full-screen display.

With the world becoming mobile oriented – 77% of time spent online is via mobile devices - organisations such as Google, Microsoft and Apple are backing PWAs because they deliver a great user experience, improve customer acquisition, create greater engagement, and ultimately, boost revenue. 

In this whitepaper digital marketing agency Rogerwilco discusses what PWAs are, explore the benefits, brands and consumers stand to gain from their deployment, look at how they work, review the factors that are driving their adoption and detail some of the considerations that organisations should consider if they’re thinking about building a PWA.

Click here to download the whitepaper >>>

