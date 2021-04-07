Social media: Making it more than a tick box

As the role of social media in marketing increased in importance, the value of likes, shares and comments became sacrosanct. The more interactions on your posts, the theory held, the better for your brand. Now, however, under pressure brand managers, having to justify every marketing penny, are starting to see this for what they are — vanity metrics.

Rightfully, hard questions are being asked: Does the number of likes indicate growth in share of voice? Do comments on a post lead to a rise in the share of search? Do shares on your post lead to an increase of the bottom line?

Skewed marketing

While not implying that social media gets totally chopped out of the marketing mix, a clearer indication of the value of social media spend is long overdue.

When looking at the ratio of marketing spend in relation to revenue, the average spend should be seven to 12%, and if you're managing 5% you're doing well. However, with the social media giants requiring an ever-increasing amount of advertising, driving these vanity metrics, which do not contribute to the bottom-line will skew these amounts. Since this is unsustainable in the long run, no wonder brands are questioning if growing followers really matter.

Sales transparency a must

But as the saying goes, it takes two to tango. Just as much as the pressure is on the agency to justify social media spend, brands need to be more transparent about what's happening at the bottom of the marketing funnel. This means trusting the agency enough to loop them in on actual sales figures to see what their marketing is actually achieving.

For agencies, the ability to work towards not only more useful KPIs but also campaigns that are more effective can affect the bottom line. In Rogerwilco’s dealings with clients, it's clear those entrusting us with sales data arm us with a clear understanding of what type of marketing works, where changes need to be made, and how effective strategies can be applied elsewhere in the marketing mix.

For example, a client in the coffee industry provides a detailed breakdown of monthly sales, what products in the range are selling well, and those that require extra work. This in turn allows us to tailor content that boosts sales for poorly performing product ranges, or to fine-tune successful campaigns. Basically, the construction of far more effective granular campaigns. Moreover, it creates an opportunity to really show that our marketing efforts are working based on sales, and not likes, shares, or comments on posts.