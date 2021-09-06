2021 FM AdFocus Awards jury announced

As is tradition with the FM AdFocus Awards, this year sees 10 new jurors joining second-term jury members as they determine this year’s award winners.

New jurors confirmed to date include: Warren Moss, founder of Demographica; Gillian Rightford, CEO of Adtherapy; Mosidi Seretlo, founder of Mosidi K Seretlo Brand & Marketing Agency; Muzi Zimema, senior strategist at Telkom; Dr Caitlin Ferreira, lecturer at Luleå University of Technology and adjunct lecturer in marketing at the University of Cape Town; Nkanyezi Masango, executive creative director at King James; Grant Sithole, chief product officer at Publicis Groupe; Lebo Madiba, MD at PR Powerhouse; and Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA.

“The depth of business and advertising industry expertise that this year’s panel of jurors bring only serves to further validate the relevance of the FM AdFocus Awards,” says Tumi Rabanye, the 2021 FM AdFocus jury chair.

“Brands have faced significant challenges over the past 18 months, where the ability of their agencies to evolve and deliver fresh strategies that keep their sales going to deliver positive return on investment should be decided by those who completely grasp the market, and whose leadership is respected by the industry at large.”

Since their inception in 1990, the FM AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills but for their overall business acumen. The awards have grown to become a landmark in the SA marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool. This year, FM AdFocus celebrates Advertising’s Game Changers 2021.

Confirmed main (Advertising) jury members for 2021 are:

Tumi Rabanye – jury chairperson

Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – senior marketing lecturer at the University of Johannesburg

Faheem Chaudhry - MD, M&C Saatchi JHB

Haydn Townsend – MD, Accenture Interactive

Lebo Motswenyane – founder, Lucky No8

Lehlohonolo (Hloni) Mokema – GM, Absa group communications

Sindiswa Masuta – strategy business director, Grey Group

Thabiet Allie – head of business development at MTN

Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry

Wendy Bergsteedt – group head of marketing, Coronation Fund Managers

Mpume Ngobese – MD, Joe Public Connect

Lesego Kotane – MD, King James II

Nkgabiseng Motau – creative officer, Think Creative Africa

Warren Moss – founder, Demographica

Gillian Rightford – CEO, Adtherapy

Mosidi Seretlo – founder, Mosidi K Seretlo Brand & Marketing Agency

Lebo Madiba – MD, PR Powerhouse

Luca Gallarelli – group CEO, TBWA

Media jury members include:

Carmen Murray – founder, Boo-Yah!

Monique Claassen – head of media and digital insights, Kantar

Mbali Ndandani – Africa digital lead, Unilever

Koo Govender – CEO, Dentsu Aegis SA

Margie Carr – MD, In Touch Media

Candice Goodman – MD, Mobitainment

Ana Carrapichano – founder and CEO, Mediology

Muzi Zimema – senior strategist, Telkom

Jury members for the student awards are:

Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena – HomeCare marketing director, Unilever

Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry

Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – senior marketing lecturer at the University of Johannesburg

Dr Caitlin Ferreira - lecturer at Luleå University of Technology and adjunct lecturer in marketing at the University of Cape Town

Nkanyezi Masango - executive creative director at King James

Grant Sithole - chief product officer at Publicis Groupe

Entries for the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards close at midnight on September 10 2021. Award categories, closing dates and entry criteria can be found at www.adfocus.co.za. The winners will be announced on November 24 2021. To enter, visit www.adfocus.co.za

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2021 FM AdFocus publication, contact Debbie Montanari at montanarid@arena.africa or Cortney Hoyland at hoylandc@arena.africa

For any questions about the AdFocus process, contact project co-ordinator Danette Capper at admin.adfocus@fm.co.za