FM AdFocus Awards entries open

Entries can now be submitted for the 2021 edition of the AdFocus Awards.

According to jury chair Tumi Rabanye, this year the awards hope to showcase just how significantly the advertising industry continues to show up – delivering value to clients, recording growth and providing job opportunities. “Operating in the current environment is no small feat and the awards applaud prospective entrants, the collective industry bodies and clients who continue to invest their money and trust in their agency partners,” she says.

A number of changes have been made to the awards this year, including new criteria for large, medium and small advertising agencies.

The agency awards for 2021 include the following:

Large Advertising Agency of the Year

Medium Advertising Agency of the Year

Small Advertising Agency of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Specialist Agency of the Year

Partnership of the Year

African Impact Award

Transformation Award

Adaptability Award

Nominated awards include the following:

Lifetime Achievement

Industry Leader of the Year

Student of the Year

Shapeshifter

To enter the 2021 AdFocus Awards please register on the AdFocus website: www.adfocus.co.za

Click on LOG IN and it will direct you to where to register. Once you have registered you will receive an e-mail with your log-in details. You can then log into the site. Please note that your log-in details from 2020 are NOT valid and you have to register to get log-in details for 2021.

The deadline for all entries is midnight on September 10 2021.

Contact the AdFocus Awards co-ordinator Danette Capper (Breitenbach), on 082-494-4174 or at adfocus100@gmail.com regarding any queries.