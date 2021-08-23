FM AdFocus applauds change-makers in SA’s advertising industry during a turbulent 2021

Amid the many challenges to business as usual of the past year, the SA advertising industry has needed to act quickly to maintain sales revenues for clients. To ensure effectiveness in a fast-evolving media, technology and consumer landscape, agencies have been compelled to rethink their strategies and act faster than they might have anticipated in the pre-pandemic era.

This year, to celebrate the industry’s triumph over circumstance, the theme of the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards and brand communication review will shine the spotlight on how advertising’s game-changers take on change.

Since their inception in 1990, the FM AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills but for their overall business acumen. The awards have grown to become a landmark in the SA marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool.